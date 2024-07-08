COSMIC Desktop Introduced Its Official Wallpapers

System76's COSMIC desktop just released a set of eight official wallpapers, which are now available for Pop!_OS users to install. Check them out!

After System76 introduced the new COSMIC brand at the end of June, it has just released a new set of official wallpapers for its upcoming, highly anticipated by the entire open-source community COSMIC desktop environment.

COSMIC Desktop, Image credits: System76

These are now available for Pop!_OS users, bringing a fresh and visually engaging look to their desktops.

As you might expect, all eight wallpapers feature space themes designed to complement the COSMIC environment’s aesthetics. Here they are, with a brief explanation for each.

A maelstrom of glowing gas and dark dust within the Large Magellanic Cloud. MeerKAT telescope image of the center of our Galaxy. Panoramic view of Orion Nebula, a diffuse nebula situated in the Milky Way. A highly oblique view of North Africa as seen from space. Phytoplankton composed blooms. All the known round moons of the planets in our Solar System and of the dwarf planet Pluto. Tarantula Nebula is an immense ionized-hydrogen region located in the Large Magellanic Cloud. A wallpaper made by System76.

The collection thus presented makes an impression that the only wallpaper designed by System76 looks slightly… well, underdone. We hoped for something more polished and in line with the retro-cartoon style they usually use for their branding. However, that’s just our take on it.

Anyway, the installation process is straightforward for Pop!_OS users eager to spruce up their desktops. They can access this new collection by typing sudo apt install cosmic-wallpapers in the terminal.

For more details or to download the wallpapers collection, visit the official GitHub page dedicated to COSMIC wallpapers at System76’s GitHub.