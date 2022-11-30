ClamAV Reached v1.0.0, Bringing Functionalities Improvements

With the ClamAV 1.0.0 LTS release, developers move the Dockerfile and related scripts from the main repository to a new one.

ClamAV is the most popular free and open-source antivirus software. One of its most common use cases is scanning emails on mail gateways or keeping files stored on NAS solutions virus-free.

It is a cross-platform software owned by Cisco Systems, available for Linux, UNIX, Windows, and macOS, and released under the GPL v2 license. A few days ago, ClamAV reached version 1.0.0, so let’s take a quick look at what’s new.

ClamAV 1.0.0 LTS Highlights

Although its version number, 1.0.0, implies that this release contains significant changes, this is not the case. In other words, 1.0.0 is nothing more than a regular release.

More importantly, ClamAV 1.0.0 is marked as an LTS (Long Term Support) release. This means that devs will support it with critical patch versions and access to download antivirus signatures for the following three years. You can find more information here.

This release addressed numerous previously reported issues with signature detection in all-match mode. For example, bytecode signatures can now be executed in all-match mode after a match.

We continue by saying that a new callback has been added to the public API for checking file content during a scan at each layer of archive extraction. In addition, a new function for unpacking CVD signature archives has also been added to the public API.

Finally, we will mention that with version 1.0.0, ClamAV has moved the Dockerfile and related scripts from the main ClamAV repository to a new one. The new repository will make updating images and resolving image issues for released ClamAV versions easier.

So, anyone who builds the ClamAV Docker image rather than getting it from Docker Hub will need to download the newest Docker files from the new location.

For detailed information about all changes in ClamAV 1.0.0, you can refer to the official announcement or visit the project’s website.

In conclusion, if you’re considering using antivirus software on Linux, our article “Antivirus on Linux: Should I Really Use It and If So, When Do I Need It?” will help you decide.