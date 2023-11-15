Canonical Released MicroCloud Targeting IoT Computing

From the creators of Ubuntu, MicroCloud offers a personal, scalable cloud using LXD, Ceph, and OVN for clusters ranging from 3 to 50 nodes.

Canonical, the company behind the Ubuntu distro, has introduced a new solution called MicroCloud targeting IoT computing. The offering is designed to bring the power of cloud computing closer to consumers, whether for their home needs or implementation as a business solution.

Easy-Deployable Cloud Solution

One of the main advantages of MicroCloud is that it is easily deployable. In other words, you could have a fully functional cloud service installed in minutes. This is achieved as anticipated, utilizing Snap, a distro-agnostic software distribution approach developed by Canonical and extensively used in Ubuntu.

Scalability for Every Need

MicroCloud provides an exceptional level of scalability to cater to various requirements. It can expand from a modest base of just three nodes, accommodating the needs of smaller setups.

Furthermore, it can efficiently scale up to support significantly larger configurations, with the capacity to handle clusters comprising up to 50 nodes. This scalability feature of MicroCloud makes it highly adaptable and suitable for a wide range of setups, from modest to large-scale operations.

MicroCloud Backbone

The backbone of MicroCloud includes only open-source components. At its heart, it utilizes LXD for virtualized workloads, offering efficiency and performance. As we informed you earlier, as of the middle of the year, LXD was no longer a part of the Linux Containers project but was moved and managed by Canonical.

​The following core component in MicroCloud is Ceph – an open-source storage platform that provides highly scalable object, block, and file storage in a unified system.

​​The third central unit in implementing this cloud solution is OVN (Open Virtual Network) – a system designed to provide network virtualization to multiple tenants, such as in cloud computing.

These three time-tested components ensure that MicroCloud remains a robust and reliable choice, offering flexibility to meet the needs of any workload.

Where Is MicroCloud Applicable?

MicroCloud finds its applications in various scenarios, as its main focus is for use on IoT devices. Its scalable, low-latency clusters are suitable for critical applications, and its lightweight design makes it perfect for small servers or low-cost devices​​.

Overall, MicroCloud presents a resource-efficient, straightforward-to-deploy, and easily scalable solution for businesses seeking expandable private clouds, particularly when facing unpredictable costs in public clouds or needing to manage sensitive workloads in a regulated environment.

Furthermore, it’s also efficient for development environments. MicroCloud is lightweight enough to run on a developer’s laptop in several separate VMs, suitable for testing environments and simulating complex infrastructure processes or production workloads​​.

Finally, we should also mention that Canonical collaborates with various hardware vendors specialized in edge computing server equipment, ensuring compatibility and performance​.

For more detailed information about MicroCloud, visit the project’s website or GitHub repository.