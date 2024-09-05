Auto-Cpufreq 2.4 Adds Platform Profile Settings

Auto-cpufreq, an automatic CPU frequency scaling tool designed to optimize performance and efficiency on Linux-based systems, has launched its latest version, 2.4.

Regarding the new features, version 2.4 brings the following updates:

Platform Profile Support: The tool now allows users to set the “Platform Profile,” enhancing the customization of performance settings based on specific platform requirements.

On the bug fixes and performance improvements side, auto-cpufreq 2.4 brings the following more important tweaks:

AMD CPU Enhancements: When using the performance governor on AMD CPUs, the tool now employs the performance Energy Performance Preference (EPP), resolving a previous issue.

It should also be mentioned that the developers have refactored code to enhance readability and maintainability and updated their latest versions’ dependencies, such as urllib3, certifi, and cryptography.

On top of that, they also removed some unnecessary dependencies, which should, among other benefits, increase boot time speed by removing “network-online.target” as a systemd-service dependency.

Refer to the release’s changelog for more information about all changes in the new version.

How to get auto-cpufreq? If you’re using Ubuntu, you can install it through a Snap Store. For those on Arch, it’s available in the AUR. Users of other Linux distros can easily compile it from the source code by following the instructions on auto-cpufreq’s GitHub page.