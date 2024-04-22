Audacity 3.5 Adds Cloud Projects and Advanced Tempo Detection

Audacity 3.5, the latest version of the popular open-source audio editing software, has just been released, bringing a host of new features and improvements that make it even more versatile for both amateur and professional users.

For those unfamiliar, Audacity is a free, easy-to-use audio editor and recorder for Windows, macOS, and Linux, widely used for everything from podcast production to music recording. Now, let’s see what’s new in its latest release.

Audacity 3.5 Highlights

One of Audacity 3.5’s highlights is the addition of cloud project saving. Users can now save their projects to audio.com, facilitating work from any device and making sharing and collaborating easier. This feature also includes restoring previous versions of projects, adding a layer of security and flexibility for users.

Another major enhancement is the automatic tempo detection. Audacity can now automatically analyze the tempo of imported loops, adjusting them to match the project tempo seamlessly. This can be done through audio analysis or metadata checking, ensuring that even loops without explicit tempo data can be synchronized effectively.

Pitch shifting has also been improved in this version. Users can now alter the pitch of a clip non-destructively by using simple keyboard shortcuts or through the menu options, providing more control over the audio without permanent changes to the original file.

Additionally, Audacity 3.5 has made several changes to enhance user experience and accessibility. The plugin manager has been reworked, and accessibility features have been improved, making the software more usable for individuals with disabilities.

Other practical changes include the introduction of new subtitle formats for labels, a reorganized menu structure, and updated UI elements to streamline the editing process.

However, with new updates come some removals aimed at simplifying the interface. Certain niche features and outdated options like Karaoke view, “Vocal reduction and isolation” effect, some warning dialogs, and various preferences have been removed to make the software less overwhelming and to speed up future developments.

Lastly, this release addresses a number of bugs, fixing issues ranging from UI problems to specific effect malfunctions, ensuring a smoother and more reliable experience for all users.

For detailed information about all changes in the latest version, visit the changelog.