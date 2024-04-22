Audacity 3.5 Adds Cloud Projects and Advanced Tempo Detection

Audacity's latest update brings cloud saving, enhanced beat detection, pitch adjustment, and non-destructive pitch changes.
Audacity 3.5 Adds Cloud Projects and Advanced Tempo Detection

Audacity 3.5, the latest version of the popular open-source audio editing software, has just been released, bringing a host of new features and improvements that make it even more versatile for both amateur and professional users.

For those unfamiliar, Audacity is a free, easy-to-use audio editor and recorder for Windows, macOS, and Linux, widely used for everything from podcast production to music recording. Now, let’s see what’s new in its latest release.

Audacity 3.5 Highlights

Audacity 3.5
Audacity 3.5

One of Audacity 3.5’s highlights is the addition of cloud project saving. Users can now save their projects to audio.com, facilitating work from any device and making sharing and collaborating easier. This feature also includes restoring previous versions of projects, adding a layer of security and flexibility for users.

Another major enhancement is the automatic tempo detection. Audacity can now automatically analyze the tempo of imported loops, adjusting them to match the project tempo seamlessly. This can be done through audio analysis or metadata checking, ensuring that even loops without explicit tempo data can be synchronized effectively.

Pitch shifting has also been improved in this version. Users can now alter the pitch of a clip non-destructively by using simple keyboard shortcuts or through the menu options, providing more control over the audio without permanent changes to the original file.

Additionally, Audacity 3.5 has made several changes to enhance user experience and accessibility. The plugin manager has been reworked, and accessibility features have been improved, making the software more usable for individuals with disabilities.

Other practical changes include the introduction of new subtitle formats for labels, a reorganized menu structure, and updated UI elements to streamline the editing process.

However, with new updates come some removals aimed at simplifying the interface. Certain niche features and outdated options like Karaoke view, “Vocal reduction and isolation” effect, some warning dialogs, and various preferences have been removed to make the software less overwhelming and to speed up future developments.

Lastly, this release addresses a number of bugs, fixing issues ranging from UI problems to specific effect malfunctions, ensuring a smoother and more reliable experience for all users.

For detailed information about all changes in the latest version, visit the changelog.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Linux News You'll Love!

Craving the latest in Linux? Get your weekly fix with our newsletter. It's everything Linux, straight to your inbox! It's fun, it's free, and it's full of insights!

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts

4 Comments

    • Hm… I’m sure our designer gave us the right image, but why do you think the logo is wrong?

      Best,
      Bobby

      • Because it’s not our logo. The Audacity logo has the waveform centered in the earcups, it has the headband aligned differently with the earcups, it doesn’t have a white highlight on the left earcup and it doesn’t have a blue outline around the waveform. It also uses Signika as the font for the word “Audacity”.

        The logo that’s in the article is similar to the Audacity logo, but it’s decidedly not the Audacity logo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *