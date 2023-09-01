Armbian Wallpaper Contest: Showcase Your Talent and Win SBC

Designers, don’t miss the Armbian Desktop Wallpaper Contest – an excellent opportunity for anyone to have their work featured on Armbian.

Armbian is a Linux distribution designed specifically for ARM architecture based on single-board computers (SBCs) and development boards.

It aims to provide a reliable and user-friendly OS for various ARM-based devices, including popular SBCs like Raspberry Pi, Banana Pi, Orange Pi, etc.

Now, do you enjoy crafting stunning visual experiences that define the look and feel of the operating system? If so, the Armbian project has an exciting opportunity for you!

The community is thrilled to announce its Armbian desktop wallpaper competition, inviting designers worldwide to showcase their talents and contribute to this much-loved OS.

Armbian Desktop Wallpaper Contest Guidelines

Attach your work as a post in this forum thread to enter the contest. Required information to be included with the attached image is posted on the page from the link above.

In summary, you must provide your work with a name and a description, confirm that it is an original one created by you, and agree to be published under the CC0 license.

In addition, it is important to note that AI-generated images will be disqualified.

The period in which you can submit your wallpaper for the contest is until September 30, 12:00 PM CET. The winners will be selected and announced by October 15.

Awards

If the chance to leave an indelible mark on the Armbian desktop wasn’t enticing enough, there are three prizes for first, second, and third place, respectively.

Armbian desktop wallpaper contest awards.

So, what are you waiting for? The Armbian desktop wallpaper competition gives you a golden opportunity to showcase your artistic talents and win a great Banana Pi device. Unleash your imagination and creativity. We wish you luck!