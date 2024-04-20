Andreas Tille Is the New Debian Project Leader

After democratically held elections, Jonathan Carter stepped down as the Debian project leader, passing the role to Andreas Tille.

Debian is among the most respected Linux distributions. It is known for its excellent reputation and is a symbol of democratic governance in the open-source community.

Every year, internal elections are conducted to select the new project leader—a person who represents the project and serves as the public face of Debian for a term of one year.

This year, after being re-elected four years in a row, the current Debian leader, Jonathan Carter, handed over his position to Andreas Tille. Here’s what we know about him.

A physicist by education who graduated from Martin-Luther-Universität Halle/Wittenberg in Germany and a hobby photographer, Andreas Tille joined Debian as a developer in May 1998 and has been a fixture for 26 years.

Four years later, he started the Debian Med Project to shape Debian into an operating system that meets the specific needs of medical practice and biomedical research. As a Debian developer, Tille maintains many packages, the full list of which can be found here.

The Debian Project briefly announced his election, providing no additional details like the number of candidates, votes, or results. This information is expected to be shared later.

Lastly, judging from Tille’s page, he is a man who is fully committed to free software and open source. So, congratulations to him on his election! We are confident that under his leadership, Debian will achieve new heights and continue to be one of the cornerstones in the open-source ecosystem.