AlmaLinux Launches Engineering Steering Committee

Three years after AlmaLinux’s first stable release, the distro has reached a new milestone with the creation of the AlmaLinux Engineering Steering Committee (ALESCo), established with a clear mission: to steer the technical future of AlmaLinux.

The committee operates under the directives of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board and aims to maintain the distribution’s robustness, reliability, sustainability, and relevance.

Essentially, ALESCo will serve as the “air traffic control” for AlmaLinux’s engineering efforts, overseeing the work of Special Interest Groups (SIGs) and ensuring that the operating system evolves in line with user needs and technological advancements.

Now, the main question is—what necessitated the creation of ALESCo? In short, the need came from a desire for more openness and inclusivity in decision-making in situations similar to last year’s unexpected changes in Red Hat’s policy, when decisions need to be made in concert with the community that is important to the future distribution development.

For example, recently, the community-driven approach bore fruit with the release of AlmaLinux 9.4, which introduced extended hardware support after thorough community consultation and technical evaluation.

Going forward, such decisions will be handled even more publicly, ensuring that the community is not only aware of but also actively involved in the OS’s developmental trajectory.

The committee will openly review community suggestions, engage in transparent discussions, and publicize their decisions, enhancing the transparency of AlmaLinux’s development process.

The initial members of ALESCo include figures such as Andrew Lukoshko, AlmaLinux’s lead architect from CloudLinux, and Cody Robertson, CTO of Hawk Host. These founding members are tasked with managing the committee’s operations and setting the stage for future member appointments.

For more detailed information about the new structured unit in AlmaLinux, ALESCo, visit the official announcement.