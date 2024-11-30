7-Zip 24.09 File Archiver Enhances LZMA Compression

7-Zip, the open-source favorite of countless users for file compression and extraction, just released version 24.09. This new update brings several enhancements that will make a difference, especially for those who often rely on efficient compression, improved file handling, and security features.

One of the key changes in the new version involves increased default dictionary sizes for the LZMA and LZMA2 compression methods. The larger the dictionary, the better the compression—at least for larger files—so users will notice improved performance for certain compression levels. Here’s a quick look at the updated values:

Compression Level -mx4: Default dictionary size increased to 16 MB for both 32-bit and 64-bit versions.

Default dictionary size increased to for both 32-bit and 64-bit versions. Compression Level -mx5 (Normal): The default is now 32 MB for both architectures.

The default is now for both architectures. Compression Level -mx6: Both versions have a 64 MB dictionary.

Both versions have a dictionary. Compression Level -mx7 (Maximum): For 64-bit, this value was increased to 128 MB , while remaining 64 MB for 32-bit.

For 64-bit, this value was increased to , while remaining for 32-bit. Compression Level -mx8 and -mx9 (Ultra): The 64-bit version now supports a whopping 256 MB dictionary size, while the 32-bit version tops out at 64 MB.

This increase in dictionary size should provide better compression ratios, especially for larger files, without overwhelming the memory limits of 32-bit systems. It’s a clear move toward optimizing performance based on hardware capabilities.

Another important improvement in version 24.09 is the addition of new hash checksum options. 7-Zip now supports calculating SHA-512, SHA-384, SHA3-256, and MD5 checksums. These new algorithms give users more flexibility, whether verifying data integrity or ensuring that files haven’t been tampered with.

Moreover, support for APM and HFS filesystems has been enhanced, making 7-Zip even more versatile for users dealing with various storage formats. Whether you’re working with older Apple partitions or managing archival disks, these changes make 7-Zip a more powerful tool.

For anyone who’s ever had to wait for a large archive to be moved after an update operation, 7-Zip 24.09 has a welcome tweak. Now, when a temporary archive folder is used, and the archive needs to be moved to the destination, the program will show the progress of this move.

It’s a small but thoughtful feature that makes the experience more transparent, especially when dealing with larger files that can take some time to process.

Additionally, a notable bug fix addresses an issue where the Zone.Identifier stream wasn’t properly propagated for extracted files from nested archives. Several other minor bugs have also been addressed, ensuring a smoother and more reliable experience.

The changelog provides detailed information about all the novelties and improvements that 7-Zip 24.09 brings.