7-Zip 24.09 File Archiver Enhances LZMA Compression

7-Zip 24.09 open-source file archiver enhances compression with larger default dictionaries, new hash checksums, improved APM/HFS support, and bug fixes.
7-Zip 24.09 File Archiver Enhances LZMA Compression

7-Zip, the open-source favorite of countless users for file compression and extraction, just released version 24.09. This new update brings several enhancements that will make a difference, especially for those who often rely on efficient compression, improved file handling, and security features.

One of the key changes in the new version involves increased default dictionary sizes for the LZMA and LZMA2 compression methods. The larger the dictionary, the better the compression—at least for larger files—so users will notice improved performance for certain compression levels. Here’s a quick look at the updated values:

  • Compression Level -mx4: Default dictionary size increased to 16 MB for both 32-bit and 64-bit versions.
  • Compression Level -mx5 (Normal): The default is now 32 MB for both architectures.
  • Compression Level -mx6: Both versions have a 64 MB dictionary.
  • Compression Level -mx7 (Maximum): For 64-bit, this value was increased to 128 MB, while remaining 64 MB for 32-bit.
  • Compression Level -mx8 and -mx9 (Ultra): The 64-bit version now supports a whopping 256 MB dictionary size, while the 32-bit version tops out at 64 MB.

This increase in dictionary size should provide better compression ratios, especially for larger files, without overwhelming the memory limits of 32-bit systems. It’s a clear move toward optimizing performance based on hardware capabilities.

Another important improvement in version 24.09 is the addition of new hash checksum options. 7-Zip now supports calculating SHA-512, SHA-384, SHA3-256, and MD5 checksums. These new algorithms give users more flexibility, whether verifying data integrity or ensuring that files haven’t been tampered with.

Moreover, support for APM and HFS filesystems has been enhanced, making 7-Zip even more versatile for users dealing with various storage formats. Whether you’re working with older Apple partitions or managing archival disks, these changes make 7-Zip a more powerful tool.

For anyone who’s ever had to wait for a large archive to be moved after an update operation, 7-Zip 24.09 has a welcome tweak. Now, when a temporary archive folder is used, and the archive needs to be moved to the destination, the program will show the progress of this move.

It’s a small but thoughtful feature that makes the experience more transparent, especially when dealing with larger files that can take some time to process.

Additionally, a notable bug fix addresses an issue where the Zone.Identifier stream wasn’t properly propagated for extracted files from nested archives. Several other minor bugs have also been addressed, ensuring a smoother and more reliable experience.

The changelog provides detailed information about all the novelties and improvements that 7-Zip 24.09 brings.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts