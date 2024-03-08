Postfix 3.9 Email Server Introduces MongoDB Support

Postfix 3.9 MTA embraces MongoDB, upgrades MySQL/pgSQL clients, and tightens security with essential improvements.
Postfix 3.9 Email Server Introduces MongoDB Support

The latest stable release of the widely adopted mail transport agent (MTA) Postfix, version 3.9, introduces a series of enhancements and changes, maintaining the tradition of offering robust and secure email solutions. Here are the most important of them.

Key Updates in Postfix 3.9 MTA

Postfix 3.9 encompasses several major enhancements across various areas, including database support, environmental variables (ENVID) support, feature deprecation, MIME conversion, protocol compliance, security measures, and TLS support.

  • Database Support: Potsfix 3.9 now offers MongoDB client support. In addition, this release is also complemented by more flexible timer settings for MySQL and PostgreSQL clients, improving Postfix’s adaptability to various database environments. Additionally, the release discontinues support for MySQL versions older than 4.0.
  • Enhanced ENVID Support: The local and pipe delivery agents now support exporting and utilizing the RFC 3461 envelope ID, enhancing message tracking capabilities.
  • Feature Deprecation: A new document outlines removing specific features and provides migration paths, ensuring users can smoothly transition to newer alternatives.
  • MIME Conversion: A new parameter, “force_mime_input_conversion,” addresses the need for content conversion before various checks and filters, aiding in maintaining the integrity of outbound message signatures.
  • Protocol Compliance: Adjustments have been made to align with RFC 5322 date and time specifications, requiring numerical days to be formatted with a leading zero.
  • Security Improvements: Several measures have been implemented to enhance security, such as limiting DNS lookup results and introducing settings to prevent SMTP smuggling attacks.
  • TLS Support: Optional support for RFC7250 raw public keys in TLS communication introduces flexibility in certificate management, a step towards modernizing secure email exchanges.

Upgrading users, especially those moving from version 3.7 or earlier, are advised to consult the release notes for critical information. The release also details feature deprecations, urging users to migrate away from obsolete functionalities to ensure a smoother transition and maintain the integrity of email services.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Linux News You'll Love!

Craving the latest in Linux? Get your weekly fix with our newsletter. It's everything Linux, straight to your inbox! It's fun, it's free, and it's full of insights!

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *