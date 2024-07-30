Links 2.30 Terminal Browser Is Out with Minor Fixes

Sixteen months after its previous release, Links 2.30, а terminal browser, has been released with several improvements.

Links, a text-based web browser originally developed in 1999, allows users to navigate the Internet without the need for graphical content. It recently rolled out its new 2.30 version after sixteen months without a new release.

We’ll start by noting that although it seems like a long time would bring many changes, there are actually only three. Here they are.

One of them is the temporary disabling of asynchronous DNS on Windows systems. This change was necessitated by a bug in Cygwin, a Linux-like environment for Windows, which affected how domain names were resolved.

By reverting to synchronous DNS queries, Links ensures more stable and predictable browsing on Windows until a more permanent solution is developed.

Moreover, Links 2.30 also adjusts the configuration script, allowing it to compile with the latest GCC 14 compiler. Lastly, the update fixes an issue with how Links displayed window titles in KWin, the KDE window manager.

For more information, refer to the changelog. Downloads are available from the project’s website.