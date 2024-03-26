KDE Plasma 6.0.3 March’s Bugfix Release is Here

KDE Plasma 6.0.3 streamlines the desktop experience with critical bug fixes in the system monitor, SDK, and startup sound settings.
To enhance its desktop environment’s stability and user experience, KDE today announced the release of Plasma 6.0.3, a bugfix update bringing improvements and refinements to Plasma 6.

Among the notable fixes, the System Monitor’s Colorgrid now harmonizes with the pie and bar charts by adopting the same background color, addressing a specific user interface inconsistency.

Additionally, the Plasma SDK has seen a correction in the desktop file name for the icon explorer, streamlining development tools for a smoother workflow.

On top of that, the Startplasma component has been updated to utilize the sound theme setting for the startup sound, enhancing the user’s auditory experience right from the boot-up sequence. Among the other changes, the most striking are:

  • Bluedevil and Breeze have received updates fixing a pairing bug and improving animation performance, respectively.
  • Discover, KDE’s software center, has had several improvements, including bug fixes for appstream edits and entry deduplication, contributing to a more reliable application management experience.
  • Dr. Konqi, the crash handler, introduces enhanced error differentiation and more informative tagging for better debugging support.
  • KScreen and KSystemStats improvements focus on better handling of display configurations and CPU sensor data accuracy.
  • KWin, the window manager, has seen a series of updates to enhance screencast functionality, window decorations, and system stability across different backends.

The update also extends to KDE’s ecosystem, including Plasma Mobile and Plasma NetworkManager, with fixes that refine mobile user interactions and network management. Moreover, Plasma Workspace and System Monitor have received updates improving the desktop’s usability and monitoring capabilities.

For more details on what’s new in Plasma 6.0.3, visit the release announcement or take a look at the full changelog.

Users of rolling release Linux distributions, such as Arch and openSUSE Tumbleweed, can anticipate being among the first to receive the Plasma 6.0.3 update.

