KDE Unveils Frameworks 5.115.0, Here’s What’s New

Frameworks 5.115.0 released by KDE, featuring updates across Breeze Icons, KIconThemes, KIO, and more for a better dev experience.

The KDE community unveiled KDE Frameworks 5.115.0, the latest installment in its monthly series of robust, peer-reviewed libraries designed to enhance the Qt application framework.

The updated KDE Frameworks, comprising 83 add-on libraries, offer a broad spectrum of functionality essential for modern application development. Let’s see what’s new.

KDE Frameworks 5.115.0 Highlights

Among the notable updates in this version are the enhancements to the Breeze Icons, including an updated Google icon addressing a specific bug.

Additionally, the release improves the Extra CMake Modules and fixes KCalendarCore to prevent infinite looping issues. KCoreAddons introduces a new function to verify the existence of “/proc,” enhancing process checks on UNIX systems.

KDeclarative sees an improvement in the display of GridDelegate labels as plaintext, addressing a particular bug. KHolidays adds St Brigid’s Day to its calendar of holidays and observances, reflecting KDE’s attention to cultural inclusivity.

KIconThemes and KIO have received updates to improve functionality and user experience, such as adjustments to the CI requirements and enhancements in directory management and file copying processes.

KTextEditor introduces a parent widget for diff dialogs to streamline user interactions, and the KWallet Framework now emits a walletCreated signal under specific conditions, improving its functionality.

The Prison component has also been updated to allow exceptions for the videoscannerworker.cpp, enhancing its security and reliability. Speaking of security, KDE emphasizes the integrity of its release with GPG-signed code, ensuring users and developers can trust the authenticity of the software.

Visit the announcement for more information on KDE Frameworks 5.115.0. As always, rolling release Linux distribution users are expected to be among the first to receive the update in the coming days and weeks.

As expected, the spotlight now shifts toward the end of the month as we eagerly await the debut of the new KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment. Touted as a “mega-release” by its developers, this much-anticipated launch is set for February 28.

Rest assured, as always, we’ll be among the first to thoroughly review its features and capabilities as soon as it rolls out.