Immich 1.103.0 Unveils New Features and Fixes

Immich, a photo and video management platform beloved by many self-hosting enthusiasts, has unveiled its latest update, version 1.103.0. It brings new features and fixes to enhance user experience across its web, mobile, and server interfaces. Let’s see what’s changed.

Immich 1.103.0 Highlights

Enhanced Sharing and Viewing Capabilities

A key feature of this update is the introduction of read-only album sharing permission. This functionality allows users to create shared albums where participants can either contribute to the album or view it in a read-only mode. This is particularly useful for users who wish to control the input of content and maintain the integrity of their curated collections.

Besides, permanent URLs for asset viewers have been unveiled with the release of that feature. This adds a layer of convenience for users needing to manage or revisit their digital assets frequently.

Navigational Improvements in Mobile and Web Interfaces

A recent update of Immich’s mobile application included a ‘Jump-to-date’ feature in the memory view so users can easily navigate to the assets from specific dates. The web interface’s memory view now has an action bar that can perform several functions, such as adding to an album or archiving, with just a few clicks.

These updates improve the app’s usability and facilitate a more organized approach to managing digital memories.

Geocoding and Bug Fixes

Immich has updated the geocoding for assets to deliver streamlined data on locations. These developments substantially benefit users who use geographical tagging to organize and retrieve media.

On the bug-fix front, Immich 1.103.0 addresses several critical issues, including logout sometimes not working on iOS, sync issues with asset statuses, and the memory leak, causing a few crashes when swiping continuously in the detail view on mobile.

Refer to the changelog for detailed information about all the novelties and improvements that Immich 1.103.0 brings, or visit the project’s website.