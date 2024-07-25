Gokapi 1.9 File Share Server Introduces Redis Support

Gokapi, an open-source file-sharing and management software, has released its latest version, 1.9, which focuses on improved reliability, speed, and customization.

For those unfamiliar, it is a self-hosted lightweight file-sharing server written in Go that shares files that expire after a set number of downloads or days. It is known for its simplicity and effectiveness and is an alternative to the discontinued Firefox Send.

Gokapi 1.9 Key Enhancements

Gokapi 1.9 addresses several critical issues while introducing functionalities that users have eagerly awaited:

Performance Improvements: The new update fixes issues that caused slow uploads in some instances, allowing users to expect faster upload speeds. This improvement ensures that Gokapi remains competitive and efficient in handling file transfers.

Redis Support: In addition to its existing SQLite support, Gokapi now includes options for Redis, a feature that users can opt for during setup. This change offers more scalability and performance options, depending on the user’s requirements.

Database Flexibility: Users can now change the database location during setup, adding an extra layer of customization for those with specific storage management needs.

Timezone and QR Code Fixes: The update corrects timezone discrepancies in Docker images and ensures that QR codes generated for shared files include the necessary decryption key when end-to-end encryption is enabled.

Enhanced URL Features: Gokapi 1.9 allows filenames to be displayed in URLs, a useful feature for users who need to identify files quickly without accessing them directly.

Windows Compatibility: This release also fixes issues related to the ‘go generate’ command on Windows and adds support for Windows on ARM64 architectures, expanding its usability across different platforms.

Gokapi 1.9 self-hosted file share server.

However, with the introduction of new features, some breaking changes have been necessary:

The environmental variable GOKAPI_DB_NAME is deprecated. New installations will save the database location as a URL string in the configuration file, facilitating easier and more flexible configurations.

is deprecated. New installations will save the database location as a URL string in the configuration file, facilitating easier and more flexible configurations. The API now returns a complete URL for downloading or hotlinking files, with an optional inclusion of the filename, changing how applications interact with Gokapi.

Lastly, for users upgrading from older versions, it is recommended that the configuration file is writable and that version 1.8.4 is updated before moving to 1.9. This step is crucial for those migrating from any version older than 1.8.0 to accommodate all the changes smoothly.

For detailed information about all changes in the latest version, visit the changelog.