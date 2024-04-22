EdgeDB 5.0 Launches with Branching Functionality

EdgeDB, a cutting-edge relational database management system, is stepping into a new era with the release of its brand-new version 5.0, introducing a suite of enhancements and new features designed to improve database management’s flexibility, efficiency, and user-friendliness.

Haven’t you heard of EdgeDB? In short, it is an open-source database that uses the PostgreSQL query engine, enhancing it with a unique approach to data schema that mirrors how developers conceptualize their data structures—essentially viewing them as objects connected by links. Now, back to the topic.

What’s New in EdgeDB 5.0

The highlight of the 5.0 release is a shift from traditional database structures towards a more dynamic “branching” model. This new model treats databases as “branches,” mirroring the version control systems commonly used in software development.

This allows developers to manage changes in database schemas with the same fluidity as code changes, facilitating a more integrated and streamlined workflow. Key commands introduced include creating, copying, renaming, and dropping branches and rebasing them to align with updates in code branches.

Among the other standout new capabilities of EdgeDB 5.0 is the updated pgvector extension, which now includes support for Hierarchical Navigable Small Worlds (HNSW) indexes. These indexes enhance the performance of vector operations, which is crucial for applications involving complex queries and large datasets.

The update also simplifies the configuration of vector indexes, making it more accessible for users to optimize database performance according to their needs.

Furthermore, EdgeDB 5.0 introduces significant improvements in its authentication mechanism, including passwordless options, such as WebAuthn and email-based “magic links,” along with OAuth support for popular platforms like Slack and Discord.

Performance optimizations have also received attention in EdgeDB 5.0, with enhancements such as a persistent query compilation cache and more efficient handling of large schemas and migrations.

Lastly, for those eager to adopt EdgeDB v5, it is important to use the pre-release version specified as “5.0-rc.1” when initializing new projects, as the default setup might not fetch the latest release candidate. Upgrading existing projects is straightforward, with commands to update local and cloud-based instances.

However, keep in mind that EdgeDB 5.0 only supports PostgreSQL 16 or above, necessitating a PostgreSQL upgrade if using older versions. For detailed information about all the changes in the latest version, visit the release announcement.