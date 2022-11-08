Clonezilla Live 3.0.2 Comes with UFW Firewall in the Live System

Clonezilla Live 3.0.2 partition and disk imaging software bring Linux kernel 6.0.6 and a few additional minor changes.

Clonezilla is a free, open-source disk imaging and cloning application that runs from a live CD or USB drive. It is created for disk partition, imaging, cloning tasks, bare metal backup, and recovery.

It is targeted any IT pro looking for a reliable, cost-effective tool to enable them to image and restore machines quickly and safely.

There are three Clonezilla variations: Clonezilla Live, a small bootable Linux distribution for x86/64-based computers, Clonezilla Lite Server, and Clonezilla SE. Recently, the Clonezilla project published the latest release of Clonezilla Live 3.0.2, so let’s look at what’s changed.

What’s New in Clonezilla Live 3.0.2

Clonezilla Live 3.0.2 is the second update in the 3.x series and is based on the Debian Sid package base synced as of November 3, 2022, which means it includes the most up-to-date versions of the software packages.

Thanks to this, users can rely on the most recent Linux kernel version, 6.0.6, released less than two weeks ago, on October 29. Just FYI, support for Intel’s fourth generation Xeon server chips “Sapphire Rapids” and 13th generation “Raptor Lake” core chips is included in Linux kernel 6.0.

The inclusion of the UFW firewall as part of the live system makes an impression in Clonezilla 3.0.2. However, it is essential to note that UFW is not enabled by default, and you need to enable it manually if you want to use it.

Clonezilla Live 3.0.2

Finally, the “-k0” and “-k1” options in the restoring action, which are responsible for more advanced disk partition settings, are now available in beginner mode in the ocs-onthefly – used to do disk-to-disk or partition-to-partition copy on-the-fly.

As with every other release, several language files in Clonezilla 3.0.2 have been updated, including German, Greek, Spanish, French, Japanese, Polish, Slovak, and Turkish.

Please refer to the release notes for detailed information about all changes. In addition, you can download Clonezilla Live 3.0.2 ISO for amd64, i686-pae, and i686 architectures from the official website.