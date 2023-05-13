Cinnamon Can Join AlmaLinux’s Family of Desktop Live Images

In addition to KDE, MATE, and Xfce, AlmaLinux can add an official Live ISO with the Cinnamon desktop environment to the available ones.

AlmaLinux, a community-driven enterprise-grade Linux distribution, has been gaining popularity among users who seek a free, reliable, and stable operating system.

The distribution provides a variety of desktop environments to choose from, including KDE, MATE, and Xfce. In addition to these options, AlmaLinux is set to expand its collection by adding an official Live ISO with the Cinnamon desktop environment.

In the spirit of Open Source and listening to the voice of its community, after a user suggested on the distribution’s Reddit channel to include a prebuilt installation live image with the Cinnamon desktop environment, the response was not late.

Pawel Suchanecki, AlmaLinux Evangelist, confirmed that after an internal discussion with the team, the decision was made to build and include it among the existing ones.

Of course, AlmaLinux users who want to use the operating system for their daily desktop needs can install Cinnamon.

AlmaLinux 9.2 with the Cinnamon desktop environment.

However, at the moment, to accomplish this, the best approach is first to install the OS without the graphical environment, then add the EPEL repository from which to install Cinnamon.

While more experienced Linux users will find this task simple, others with fewer skills may find it challenging. Furthermore, having a ready-to-install Live image suggests that the developers have already done the “dirty” work of integrating the desktop environment, reducing potential issues.

In any case, this development is exciting news for Linux enthusiasts who bet on Enterprise Linux distro but prefer to use Cinnamon as a desktop environment, providing greater flexibility and a pleasant user experience.

Users can use Live images to try AlmaLinux on their computer without installing it on the hard drive. That means you can run it from a USB to preview and for system rescue needs. In addition, Alma’s Live images support BIOS and UEFI, including Secure Boot mode.

Finally, there is currently no official statement from AlmaLinux. Still, given the distribution’s intention to be as close to the Linux community as possible, the Live image with Cinnamon is expected to be available soon among the others Alma offers.