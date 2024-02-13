Chromium Plans to Roll Out Web Monetization

Chromium is experimenting with a Web Monetization API, allowing site owners to generate revenue without ads. Here's more on that!

In a move to change the way websites generate revenue, developers of the Chromium project have announced plans to integrate Web Monetization technology into the browser.

This innovation facilitates automatic micropayments to website owners for viewing their content, potentially replacing traditional advertising models.

This feature, scheduled for release in Chrome 127 at the end of July, promises a more seamless online experience for users and a new revenue stream for content creators.

What Is Web Monetization?

Web Monetization allows web pages to notify the browser of their readiness to receive payments passively, eliminating the need for payment request pop-ups.

This user-friendly approach enables payments for only the content viewed without being constrained by minimum payment thresholds typical of standard subscription models.

For example, websites utilizing Web Monetization can grant immediate access to premium content when a user agrees to the terms without requiring upfront payment. After viewing a paid video, the browser automatically processes a micropayment transaction without interrupting the user’s experience.

Additionally, this technology supports voluntary contributions for valuable content, allowing users to set up automatic small payments to their favorite websites upon each visit.

Web Monetization flow, Image credits: Web Monetization

In general, users can contribute tiny amounts to access content, which was previously unfeasible due to processing system limitations.

Web Monetization is compatible with any wallet that supports the Open Payments API, including financial services like GateHub and Fynbos, and uses the Interledger Protocol (ILP) for micropayments.

Wallet access is managed through the GNAP (Grant Negotiation and Authorization Protocol), which gives wallet owners precise control over the permissions granted to applications interacting with their wallet.

Lastly, implementing Web Monetization on a website is straightforward. Site owners simply need to add a ‘link ‘element with a ‘rel=” monetization”‘ property and a link to their wallet. Users then configure their wallets for specific sites, enabling the browser to initiate designated transfers automatically.

The technology does not permit sites to set payment amounts but allows them to express willingness to accept payments. It’s up to the user to decide the payment amount, frequency, and whether to pay a particular site.

For more information, follow the discussion in the blink-dev Google group.