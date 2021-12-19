Forget About the locate Command, plocate is a Much Faster Alternative

plocate finds all files on the system matching the given pattern. It is a
locate based on posting lists, giving much faster searches on a much smaller index.
When you need to search for some files in Linux, you might typically use
find or
locate commands. So, now you have a new alternative called
plocate.
plocate works by creating an inverted index over trigrams (combinations of three bytes) in the search strings, which allows it to rapidly narrow down the set of candidates to a very small list, instead of linearly scanning through every entry.
Named for the posting lists that inspired it,
plocate was written to be a drop-in replacement for
mlocate. While it can still use
updatedb to create its database,
plocate can also use the
plocate-build utility to create an index.
Unlike
mlocate, when multiple strings are searched,
plocate returns only the files that match all the search strings, rather than any file that matches even one string.
To show how fast the
plocate command is, the developer shows this benchmark on the tool’s homepage in which
plocate is able to find 2 files out of 27 million in just a few milliseconds:
The tool quickly gained popularity. For example, Fedora 36 is planning to use
plocate as its new provider of the
locate command for finding files on file-systems.
Install
Debian 11 Bullseye and newer, Debian 10 Buster backports, Ubuntu 21.04, 21.10 and newer:
sudo apt install plocate
Arch Linux and it derivatives:
sudo pacman -S plocate
Fedora:
sudo dnf install plocate
How to Use plocate
Now you can start using
plocate. First you need to create its database (file index):
sudo updatedb
Firing
plocate command to look for a file is pretty easy and straightforward. For example to search for a file named
backup.py you would type:
plocate backup.py
If there are files you cannot find, there are two likely culprits:
1. First, check that the database has been updated recently. Most users will want to use plocate’s
updatedb.
There is a service and a timer to regularly update the database. You can enable it and it will automatically trigger the service with:
sudo systemctl enable plocate-updatedb.timer
sudo systemctl start plocate-updatedb.timer
2. The other reason why a file isn’t shown, is typically permissions. Check if you can find the files as root and if you can, the problem is most likely that you don’t have access rights to the directory all the way down from the root.
For more about
plocate command in Linux, consult its manual page.