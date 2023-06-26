Red Hat Boosts Free Developers Subscription to 240 Systems

Red Hat has quietly expanded the number of entitlements in the Developer Subscription for Individuals program from 16 to 240.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Individual Developer Subscription is an initiative launched by Red Hat in February 2021, two months after the company discontinued the existence of CentOS. The goal is clear – to give CentOS users a free alternative to migrate their systems to RHEL.

After signing up in the Red Hat Customer Portal, the program allows you to freely download, install, and register Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Then you can freely use it and receive updates for it.

The Red Hat Developer Subscription for Individuals is a single subscription, which allows the user to install Red Hat Enterprise Linux on a maximum of 16 systems, physical or virtual, regardless of system facts and size. Those 16 nodes may be used by the individual developer for demos, prototyping, QA, small production uses, and cloud access.

The emphasis in the above text is on the number 16. In other words, you can register for free up to 16 RHEL systems, either virtual or physical. Although this amount is enough for practically any home user, more is needed in larger clustered environments.

These days, Red Hat drastically upped that figure from 16 to an impressive 240 systems, with no official statement yet. A quick check of the Red Hat Customer Portal shows this.

Red Hat Developers Subscription for Individuals

At first glance, this is great. It is worth noting, however, that this occurred just days after Red Hat decided to limit public access to its source code, putting doubt on the future of the two most popular RHEL clones, Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux.

Coincidence or not, we can’t help but mention that one of the most logical conclusions from this action is that Red Hat is trying to limit the popularity of the two RHEL replacements by allowing customers with more extensive IT infrastructures to switch to RHEL for free with those up to 240 systems.

Whether this is the case and the move is successful only time will tell. In any case, this change is a welcome one for anyone, as 240 systems allow for building a large IT environment.