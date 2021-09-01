ONLYOFFICE Docs 6.4 Arrives with New Scaling Options

The popular open source office suite ONLYOFFICE Docs 6.4 is now available for the download. Here’s what’s new.

We all have used Microsoft Office at some point in our lives. Fortunately, there are various free and open-source alternatives available. Among these is ONLYOFFICE, which is a business-class productivity platform designed for internal team collaboration. It is great application which includes three of the most widely used editors:

ONLYOFFICE Document Editor

ONLYOFFICE Spreadsheet Editor

ONLYOFFICE Presentation Editor

The editors allow you to create, edit, save and export text, spreadsheet and presentation documents.

Recently, the project has released ONLYOFFICE Docs 6.4, so let’s take a quick look at it.

What’s New in ONLYOFFICE Docs 6.4

ONLYOFFICE Docs 6.4 Spreadsheet Editor now have ability for conditional formatting to identify trends. You can specify your own conditions and apply them to cell ranges. If the condition is true, the ranges will be formatted accordingly. Also, you can insert cell-size mini-charts to show trends in a series of values. There are three types of them: Column, Line, and Win/Loss.

ONLYOFFICE Docs 6.4 Spreadsheet Editor now is able quickly to convert existing text to a table in a couple of clicks instead of creating a new table and then copying the content to it. It’s also possible to reverse the process and arrange your table as plain text.

On top of that, ONLYOFFICE Docs 6.4 includes new scaling options. In addition to 100%, 150%, and 200%, documents, spreadsheets, and presentations can now be scaled to 125% and 175%. The scaling is applied automatically in accordance with browser or system settings.

There are also new color-blind-friendly chart styles where patterns are used to signify different segments.

More details on the changes in ONLYOFFICE Docs 6.4 can be found in the project’s release announcement.

Download ONLYOFFICE for Linux

ONLYOFFICE are available for Linux users as deb, rpm, snap, and Docker image. Self-hosted version is already available for download. Snap will be released a bit later.